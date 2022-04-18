Former Lexington BOP employee pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a ward

Hosea Lee Jr. was employed as a correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington during the alleged incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – A Georgia man, formerly residing in Lexington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty on Friday, before Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, to committing five counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that according to a plea agreement, Hosea Lee Jr., age 43, was employed as a correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, and during that time he served as a drug treatment specialist. Between October and December 2019, on multiple occasions, Lee performed sexual acts on four separate victims, who attended his drug treatment classes.

According to the DOJ, Lee was indicted in July 2021.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; William J. Hannah, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, Chicago Field Office; and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by DOJ-OIG and FBI. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tashena Fannin and Kate Smith.

According to the DOJ, Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29, 2022. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a fine of not more than $250,000. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.