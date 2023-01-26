Former Ky. state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the police armory.

A federal judge sentenced 58-year-old Michael Crawford on Wednesday.

He was convicted on one count of defrauding the government.

The investigation started in 2017 after state police got a tip that large stashes of police-owned ammunition were being kept by former Scott County Coroner John Goble.

Goble pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to one year of home incarceration.