Former KY basketball player and radio analyst Mike Pratt dies at age 73

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Pratt died late Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mike Pratt, the former Kentucky basketball player who later provided commentary on radio broadcasts of UK games for two decades, died late Thursday night.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, his death came after a long battle with cancer. Pratt, a member of the University of Kentucky’s Athletics Hall of Fame, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019.

Pratt played for the Wildcats under Coach Adolph Rupp from 1967 through 1970, and had spent the last 20 years offering commentary on the radio broadcasts of the men’s games.

Pratt was 73 years old. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Schmidt Pratt, his brother Patrick Pratt, his wife Andrea Pratt, daughter Tamaryn Pratt and her husband Jonas Tanenbaum, and many other family members.