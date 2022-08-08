Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary arrested
Former Kentucky Secretary of Justice and Public Safety John Tilley was arrested Monday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is now facing a rape charge.
According to the Fayette County Detention Center, former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley was arrested around 8:30 Monday morning. He’s charged with First Degree rape from an incident on April 15, 2022.
Tilley, hailing from Hopkinsville, served in the state House for seven years before being appointed to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under former Governor Matt Bevin.
His bond has yet to be set by a judge and his first court appearance will be Tuesday via video arraignment.
Tilley’s lawyers released a statement Monday:
“Mr. Tilley maintains his innocence of any criminal wrongdoing and has fully cooperated in the investigation. He respects the court process and will have no further comment at this time.”
Tilley is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. According to Lexington Police, this is an active investigation.