Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary arrested

According to the Fayette County Detention Center, former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley was arrested around 8:30 Monday morning. He’s charged with First Degree rape from an incident on April 15, 2022.

Tilley, hailing from Hopkinsville, served in the state House for seven years before being appointed to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under former Governor Matt Bevin.