Former EKU professor arrested on voyeurism, child pornography charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Eastern Kentucky University professor was arrested Friday morning on multiple child pornography charges and voyeurism.

A video camera allegedly belonging to Kyle Knezevich was found in a men’s restroom of the Whalen complex on EKU’s campus on Tuesday, according to an arrest citation.

Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch searched the camera and obtained a warrant for Knezevich’s home.

KSP found “numerous disturbing visual images and videos” of child pornography on Knezevich’s devices, the citation says.

Knezevich was placed on administrative leave during an investigation on Wednesday, however, he resigned from his professor position at EKU on Thursday.

“Today, a former Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) employee was arrested for alleged criminal misconduct by the Eastern Kentucky University Police Department in coordination with the Kentucky State Police. On September 6, 2023, EKU officials were notified of criminal allegations involving Kyle Knezevich. Kyle Knezevich was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation. On September 7, 2023, he tendered his letter of resignation. EKU is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials,” EKU wrote to ABC 36 in a statement.

The 35-year-old is charged with voyeurism, possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, possession of a matter of a sexual performance by a minor under 12, promoting a minor in a sexual performance under 16 and promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18.