Former Congressman Larry J. Hopkins passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry J. Hopkins, a former Kentucky Congressman, has passed away at the age of 88.

Hopkins was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served as a Kentucky state representative from 1972 through 1976. He went on to serve on the Kentucky Senate from 1976 to 1978. Hopkins later was elected to serve the state’s Sixth Congressional District and held that position from 1979 to 1993.

In 1992, Hopkins ran for Governor in Kentucky and won the GOP nomination. He then lost in the general election to Gov. Brereton C. Jones.

Other legislators have offered their condolences on Hopkins’ passing.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated, “I was saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, former Representative Larry Hopkins, who proudly served the people of Central Kentucky at each level of local, state, and federal government. Larry had an independent voice, allowing him to overcome partisan rancor to make friends on both sides of the political aisle. He was a premier legislator in both Frankfort and Washington and will be missed by all of his former colleagues.

“I had the opportunity to serve alongside Larry in Congress for nearly a decade, standing by his side as he tackled the most pressing issues facing our state and the nation.” McConnell continued. “As a former marine, he used his expertise on the House Armed Services Committee to reform and modernize our military. As a representative of Kentucky’s Bluegrass region, he worked on numerous bills to improve the lives of our farmers. Above all, Larry cared deeply about the Commonwealth.

“Larry was devoted to his wife, Carolyn, his daughters, Shae and Tara, and his son, Josh. I know Larry took great pride in the successful careers of his children. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with the Hopkins family and will hold them in our prayers,” McConnell concluded.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) said, “Larry Hopkins was a legend in Kentucky politics and a force for the Commonwealth in the House of Representatives. Serving for over a decade in the seat I now hold, Larry rose to being the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. He was beloved by both sides of the aisle, and his humor was famous with constituents and colleagues. On a personal note, Larry was a great friend and mentor to me during and before my time in Congress. I will miss him, and I join all Kentuckians in praying for his family, friends and the community that he loved so much.”