Former Clay County deputy pleads guilty to inducing minor into sex activities

Brandon Edwards, of Manchester, pleads guilty

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Clay County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to a sexual offense charge involving a minor.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), 30-year-old Brandon Edwards, of Manchester, was back in court Tuesday. KSP says the guilty plea stems from an investigation dating back to January 2020. Edwards pleaded guilty to using an electronic device to induce a minor into sexual activities with him.

Edwards was formally charged in July 2020. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in August.