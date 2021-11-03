Former city worker convicted in crash that killed officer

Verdict Tuesday night for Roger Burdette

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former city sewer worker in Kentucky has been convicted of murder and other charges in a crash that killed a Louisville police officer in 2018.

News outlets report jurors deliberated for about three hours before returning the verdict Tuesday night for Roger Burdette. He was driving his Metropolitan Sewer District tanker truck when he crashed into Metro Police detective Deidre Mengedoht, who was making a traffic stop.

Prosecutors say Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching pornography while driving. Defense attorneys argued Mengedoht had parked her vehicle in a dangerous spot that had poor visibility.