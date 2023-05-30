Former Bell Co. magistrate indicted on multiple charges

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Bell County magistrate was indicted on multiple charges last week after an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to WRIL, Wade Hoskins was indicted on official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and two counts of abuse of public trust.

The charges stem from a time between Jan. 2, 2019, and Dec. 14, 2022.

Hoskins is accused of the following:

Misuse and theft of property belonging to the county including theft of recycling funds

Taking fuel, gravel, county-owned property and recycling funds

Creating a false impression that he was working certain hours for his employer, claiming such hours and getting paid over $4,300 when he was not working for the county during those hours

Obtaining nearly $5,500 from members of the public through the sale of scrap metal and spending money on personal items instead of forwarding funds to fiscal court as required

Hoskins’ arrangement is set for July 17 in Bell County Court.

He was fired by the county in December of 2022, WRIL said.