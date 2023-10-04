Forestry officials urge caution as fire hazard season gets underway

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- At least eight counties are under burn bans right now as the state continues to see dry conditions.

That’s why Kentucky’s Division of Forestry is warning that violations could lead to consequences. The division says the state is under a moderate drought in some areas, which is why Kentuckians should be cautious.

“It means for all Kentuckians here in the state that we need to be extra vigilante whenever we’re burning materials, especially around woodlands or brush lands,” says Alexandra Blevins, who works with the Division of Forestry.

Blevins says they’re closely monitoring conditions in central Kentucky since the past couple of months didn’t bring much rain. She says firefighters are ready to go in the event that a wildfire sparks up.

“A lot of folks I’m sure have noticed our trees are looking a little sad and are already seeing some fall color and some leaf drop and so when it gets really dry out, that is not good conditions for fire,” says Blevins.

The fall fire hazard season began October 1st and runs through December 15th. That means it is now illegal for Kentuckians to burn any kind material within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Eight counties are also under burn bans, including Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Franklin, Henry, Jessamine, Owen and Shelby counties.

“If you were to violate one of these burn bans, it would be misdemeanor punishable by law,” says Blevins.

Blevins says there are tips people can keep in mind to help keep their homes protected.

“Keep your yards a bit more tidier than usually. Especially if you have those dry crunchy leaves hanging around your house. Rake up those leaves, keep your yard clean. Also if you have firewood stacked next to your house, you might be thinking about moving those, just in case a fire were to break out,” says Blevins.

The Division of Forestry says if you see anyone breaking the laws or see anything suspicious, you’re urged to tell your local authorities immediately.

You can also call the Target Arson Hotline at 800-27-ARSON.