Ford: Work is on schedule for Kentucky EV battery plants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Ford and a partner company have broken ground in Kentucky on a massive venture that will create 5,000 jobs to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

The companies said Monday that construction is on schedule.

Production is scheduled to start in 2025 at the two battery manufacturing plants being built in Glendale, Kentucky.

Ford and SK On have invested $5.8 billion in the venture – known as BlueOval SK.

It ranks as Kentucky’s single largest-ever economic development project.

SK On is a South Korean electric vehicle battery developer and manufacturer.