Ford Tri-Motor flies into Blue Grass Airport for tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Aviation Museum at the Blue Grass Airport has a unique plane in town for the weekend — all part of the Fort Tri-Motor tour.

Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.

Just under 200 of these exist and we had a chance to go up in one Friday.

“It’s been around– if this airplane could talk it would have a great story to tell. But this is kinda a transitional airplane. This is all metal, most of the airplanes are made out of a combination of wood and fabric and so this is the first one hundred percent all-metal aircraft for passenger service,” Pilot Bill Sleeper said.

The plane is at the Aviation Museum through Sunday.

For more information or to reserve a flight, visit flytheford.org.