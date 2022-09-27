Ford to invest $700 million into Kentucky truck plants, create 500 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday the state of Kentucky and Ford Motor Company announced a $700 million dollar investment to expand its services in its Louisville truck plants.

The investment will also create 500 full time manufacturing jobs by 2026 to help with vehicle production including the creation of a new Super Duty Ford F Series.

“I can’t think of a better place to announce that then right here in Kentucky, part of truck country, where we have been for 109 years, we are the largest vehicle manufacturer providing 120,000 direct and indirect jobs” said VP of American Manufacturing and Labor Affairs.

The announcement comes exactly 1 year after the state announced the largest economic development project in Kentucky’s history in partnership with ford that created 5,000 jobs in Hardin County.

Governor Beshear says the investment this year furthers the economic momentum of the Commonwealth.

“This is a special partnership. Ford is an important part of team Kentucky and together we are going to be building the automobiles and trucks of the future for hundreds of years to come.”

“We are going to become the electric vehicle battery capital of the united states of america” added Beshear.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer thanking ford and the UAW for its continued support and contributions to the State of Kentucky and City of Louisville.

“Over the last 10 years or so ford has invested about 4 billion dollars here in Louisville which is a tremendous statement for their belief in our city and the workforce that we have here” said Mayor Fischer.