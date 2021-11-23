Ford Road in Clark County reopens as a two-lane road following slide

Heavy rain in the spring caused damage and temporary closures

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A road in Clark County that had been down to one lane due to a rain-triggered slide, is back to two lanes, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The state says Ford Road/KY 1924 reopened to two lanes on Monday after being reduced to a single lane following heavy rain in the spring that caused damage and led to a slide.

The road runs adjacent to the Kentucky River near Boonesborough Road/KY 627.