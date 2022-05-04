For first time since pandemic hit, Keeneland to be at full capacity Derby Day

The track is expecting up to 15,000 fans Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the pandemic hit, Keeneland will be at full capacity on Kentucky Derby Day this Saturday.

The track says it’s expecting up to 15,000 fans on the first Saturday in May.

Keeneland says there will be Maker’s Mark drink specials, live music at the Bud Light stage at the Paddock, a hat contest, children’s activities along with pony rides.

Even though there won’t be any ‘live’ racing at Keeneland, the track’s betting windows will be open.

There will be more than 1,000 TV’s throughout the facility and a jumbo screen in the paddock.

People can bring their own chairs, tables and decorations.

No outside food or beverages are allowed, with the exception of at the Hill, which is the designated tailgating area.

Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Parking is free.

The track recommends buying tickets ahead of time online CLICK HERE.