Football helps Lexington family cope as their kids battle rare genetic disease

Sadie and Mason Hardin are currently battling ataxia-telangiectasia (AT)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It is oftentimes said that sports can bring people together, and for one family in Lexington, football has become an epicenter for a father and son whom through the sport are living life in the moment.

Mason Hardin is a student at Paul Laurence Dunbar and on Friday’s you can typically find him on the sidelines alongside his dad cheering on the football team.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve every day, as much as what the players do out there, the emotion, the players go through of the ups and downs,” says William Hardin, Mason’s dad on going to Dunbar on Friday’s.

But for Mason, football is more than a sport, it’s a passion he gets to enjoy with his dad.

“He played flag football all the way up until 10 or 11 years of age and the AT kind of took over his body not allowing him the mobility, the walking aspect,” said Hardin, of his son’s condition.

While taking in the competition on the field, the real battle for Hardin and his sister , Sadie is within, as they fight a rare genetic disease.

“It stands for ataxia-telangiectasia and, it’s a rare inherited genetic disorder. it’s progressive in nature so it does get worse over time. Right now they’re both doing really well, happy healthy,” added Mason’s mother, Kerri.

As the disease progressed within Sadie and Mason., the family continued to adapt to their lifestyle, cherishing every little moment as a family.

“We don’t know any different. This is all we know, we do the fun things together that we know that we’re capable of doing together, passing football may not be at 50 yards, it may be at 5 ft,” also added Mason’s father.

Also saying that, “so even going to UK games, it makes it very difficult of, of sitting anywhere to where he can view the game. AT affects his eyesight also. so seeing things from far away is difficult for him.”

‘AT’ currently has no cure, but the Hardin’s just live in the moment, appreciating the time they get to spend with their kids, Mason and Sadie.

“It’s just, it’s amazing to just be their parent and to see, how strong they are,” added Kerri Hardin.

“Love them, give them the same attention that you would, anyone else give them the same respect,” also said William Hardin.

For more information on AT, or to donate, click here.