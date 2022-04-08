Foot chase in Lexington ends in arrest connected to stolen vehicle

The arrest was made in the area of Versailles Road and Red Mile Road on Thursday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A foot chase by Lexington Police ended with the arrest of a man they say jumped out of stolen vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Versailles Road and Red Mile Road just before 4:00 p.m.

Police say when the suspect knew police spotted him, he got out of the vehicle and took off running.

Investigators say the suspect was eventually caught after a foot chase in a business parking lot at Versailles Road and Red Mile Road.

The suspect’s name wasn’t released.