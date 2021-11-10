Food pantry, Thanksgiving baskets available for community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The St. Martin Village community food pantry and Thanksgiving baskets will be available to help those in need in Lexington.

According to city council member Josh McCurn, Community Inspired Solutions (CIS) will be at Whitney Young Park next week.

Lexington residents are welcome to ‘shop’ at the food pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last. Also, anyone in need of Thanksgiving help can call CIS at 859-693-6436 to be added to the list.