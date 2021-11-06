Food pantry opens

Saturday, the food pantry at NorthEast opened to everyone in Fayette County.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A food pantry at NorthEast Christian Church is now open, and ready to serve.

The pantry opened Saturday and is open to anyone who lives in Fayette County.

“You can come from anywhere in Fayette County. And we will open that door, we’ll have people meet you, we’ll have people help you get the food and take it to your car, we just want to be that blessing in these hard times, especially after COVID,” said NorthEast Pantry Food Coordinator Hope Bertram.

The pantry has everything from seafood, meat, desserts, and produce, to products like hand sanitizers, laundry detergent and other cleaning and hygiene supplies.

The Food Pantry is in partnership with Feeding America and God’s Pantry.

The pantry is open:

November 6: 10 A.M. – 12 P.M.

November 13: 10 A.M. – 12 P.M.

November 20: 10 A.M. – 12 P.M.

November 24: 10 A.M. – 12 P.M.