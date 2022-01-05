‘Follow me’: Dog finds help, leads cops to owner’s car crash

Both the vehicle’s occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley’s dogged efforts they quickly received medical assistance once officers discovered the truck, which went off the road near a Vermont interstate junction, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday.

“The dog was trying to show them something,” said Lt. Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police. “He kept trying to get away from them but didn’t run away totally.

“It was kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me.’ And they did that and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it’s just, they were almost in disbelief,” he said.

A New Hampshire state trooper and police from the nearby city of Lebanon responded to the crash site late Monday, just across the state line in Vermont.

Tinsley, a year-old Shiloh Shepard was spotted running on the interstate’s Memorial Bridge that connects Lebanon and White River Junction, VT around 10 p.m. Police initially tried to corral the dog but said they were eventually led to a damaged guard rail.

“Almost alerting them to what was off the roadway, which they discovered a truck which had been overturned with two gentlemen that were ejected from the vehicle,” said Baldassarre.

One of those men, Cam Laundry, was later identified as Tinsley’s owner.

Hartford, VT EMTs credit the speed of their response to the Lassie-like dog, which helped when treating both men for some injuries and hypothermia.

“The whole time we were starting our patient care it sat there nice and calm right next to its owner,” said Captain Jack Hedges of Hartford Fire Department.

Both men were taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to be treated. After Laundry was released he went home to spend time with his guardian angel.