Flu cases continue to rise in Fayette County
The health department says cases increased by 19 from the previous week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the flu is spreading in the county with 214 lab-confirmed cases, up 19 from the previous week along with one flu-related death.
The health department says a flu shot for ages six months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu and its potentially serious complications.
Get your free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday in the health department’s Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483! The health department says it’s experiencing an increased number of phone calls for services, so it asks for patience.
The health department also reminds people that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments. The health department says it is aware of people in our community testing positive for the flu virus in their provider’s offices through rapid testing, and the flu will continue to spread.