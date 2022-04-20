Flu cases continue to rise in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the flu is spreading in the county with 214 lab-confirmed cases, up 19 from the previous week along with one flu-related death.

The health department says a flu shot for ages six months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu and its potentially serious complications.

Get your free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday in the health department’s Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483! The health department says it’s experiencing an increased number of phone calls for services, so it asks for patience.