Floyd County given $2.6M for water infrastructure, water line replacement begins

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced the start of a project to replace almost 20,000 feet of waterlines and $2.6 million in funding to improve water infrastructure in Floyd County.

Projects include Wayland to Lackey water line replacement, KY-680 Minnie to KY-80 waterline extension/connector and Wheelwright water treatment.

Wayland to Lackey Water Line Replacement Project

The Floyd County Southern Water and Sewer District was awarded a $1.5 million grant in fiscal year 2019 from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization Program. The project will replace almost 20,000 feet of existing waterlines with new PVC and iron lines from Lackey, along Route 7, to the City of Wayland. Service lines and meters will also be replaced for approximately 100 customers.

This will enable a sustainable and reliable water source that encourages business retention, as well as new businesses to locate in the area. It also will let the district keep rates as low as possible due to fixing its water loss issue, according to Beshear. With the completion of this project, SWSD will also be able to make an interconnect with Knott County Water and Sewer District to have another source of water in case of emergencies.

The project received authorization to proceed last week.

KY-680 Minnie to KY-80 Waterline Extension/Connector Project

As part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan Cleaner Water Program, Beshear presented a check of $1,909,717 for SWSD representing his approval of the funding. This money will finance a project to construct 19,000 feet of waterline to unserved areas, a new 200,000-gallon water storage tank and a booster pumping station. The project is expected to serve 10 unserved households.

Wheelwright Water Treatment Plan

The Appalachian Regional Commission approved $770,669 in funding for the City of Wheelwright to construct a 432,000-gallon-per-day water treatment plant. This project will replace the existing water treatment plant with a new and larger capacity plant. This will ensure reliable water service for 356 households and 15 businesses in Wheelwright, according to Beshear.

The project will also support the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Center, providing the facility with reliable clean water. The correctional facility provides programming and education opportunities for inmates, a substance abuse program and vocational training programs.