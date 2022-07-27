Floyd County community members serve up some lunch and love for deputy shot in the line of duty

Deputy Darrin Lawson is currently at UK hospital where he's undergone 8 surgeries already. On Wednesday his community raised money for him to help pay his medical expenses

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A community continues to mourn for deputies and officers attacked in a deadly shooting while delivering an emergency protective order. 3 officers and a k-9 unit was killed in the line of duty. One month later several others who were injured are still recovering. Today funds were raised for one of the deputies shot in the line of duty who’s currently recovering at UK hospital.

On Wednesday community members ordered up some support for a deputy shot in the line of duty Deputy Darrin Lawson.

However, despite all he’s been through his loved ones say he’s ready to get back on his feet and return to work.

“He wanted to come back yesterday,” says Sheriff John Hunt with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. “We said the same thing about 911 nobody is going to join the military and what happened everybody rushed to get into the military they all want to do their part,”

“He’s so good at his job and he loves his job I can’t see him doing anything else,” says Madyson Nunnery, Lawson’s fiance.

To help him out, his community held a special luncheon on Wednesday where people purchased a lunch box for $6, some people even had the food delivered to them. Those funds will be going towards medical expenses for Deputy Lawson. To add to it, a go fund me fundraiser to raise 15,000 dollars, so that Lawson can leave his hospital room at UK and return home.

Click here for the gofund me link for Deputy Darrin Lawson