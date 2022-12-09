Floyd Central High School recognized as a Purple Star school

EASTERN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Floyd Central High School has been awarded as a Purple Star school for showing commitment to helping students and their families who are connected to the military.

To earn the Purple Star Award, a school designates at least one school staff to serve as a military youth liaison, according to a press release from the school. The school hosts at least one military recognition event annually and posts military resources on its webpage.

“We are proud of Floyd Central High for obtaining this designation. The staff and students at Floyd Central work hard to honor our military and its members. We are proud as well that we have a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) pathway for students at Floyd Central. This pathway, like all pathways, offers options and opportunities for our students. We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

Forty-one states across the U.S. implement the program in their schools and school districts, according to the Kentucky Purple Star website.