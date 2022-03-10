FLOTUS visits Fort Campbell, meets with families of soldiers deployed to Europe

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – First Lady Jill Biden visited Fort Campbell on Wednesday, to meet with families of soldiers deployed to Europe in support of NATO allies.

“I am here today to tell you that the President and I are so proud that you, the members of the 101st Airborne Division, are helping keep our promise to NATO,” said Jill Biden. “We are holding Putin accountable for his war through diplomacy with crippling sanctions. We are providing Ukraine with economic, humanitarian, and security assistance.”

According to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell began deploying Tuesday, Feb. 15 to U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to assure our NATO Allies and partners in the region. Fort Campbell units will join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, already deployed to the region.

Wednesday, Jill Biden talked about being an Army mom, saying, “I know that you, their families, serve alongside them—loving, and encouraging, and praying for them, carrying a heavier share of the child care and home responsibilities, losing sleep while pride and hope and fear and frustration wrestle in your mind.”

Biden thanked families for their courage and sacrifice saying, “You answered the call of duty with grit and resilience, with constancy and courage.”

The First Lady also encouraged those who need someone to talk to, to reach out to Military One Source for counseling and other mental health resources.

WATCH: First Lady Jill Biden speak on Wednesday at Fort Campbell HERE.