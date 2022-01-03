Flooding keeps road closed in Clark County

High water along mile stretch of Mina Station Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a section of Mina Station Road/KY 1028 is closed. The closure is due to the continual heavy rains which has caused high water.

Monday, Jan. 3 – currently and until further notice

Mina Station Road/KY 1028

a closure is in effect between milepoints 0.0 and 1.0

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.