Flood victims now dealing with dangerous heat

As the clean-up effort continues in eastern Kentucky, temperatures are rising to dangerous levels.

JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ) – As residents in eastern Kentucky come to terms with the devastation left behind by last week’s flooding, temperatures are now soaring to dangerous levels adding insult to injury in communities just trying to catch a break.

In an effort to prevent heat-related illnesses for people living in flood-ravaged areas, at least 11 cooling centers in eastern Kentucky have opened, including one at the Breathitt County Library in Jackson.

Inside, visitors will find snacks, water, and perhaps most importantly, an air-conditioned room.

Flooding survivors like Doug Sidemore say the heat has worsened an already tragic situation.

“I lost all three of my homes, and I have been sleeping in my truck. Yup, the heat is hot, and I just don’t know what I am going to do.”

A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Kentucky until 8 p.m. Thursday. The feels like temperatures are expected to climb from the mid-90s to the low 100s.

Prolonged exposure to heat can lead to heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which, if left untreated, can turn deadly.

The good news is temperatures are expected to cool down slightly this weekend, but showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for an area that doesn’t need any more rain.