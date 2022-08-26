Flood-relief legislation signed into law for eastern Kentucky

Gov. Beshear expected to sign bill into law Friday afternoon

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- State lawmakers passed a bill Friday that will provide $212.7 million dollars in flood relief to eastern Kentucky. It wraps up a three-day special session at the state capital.

Governor Andy Beshear signed the bill minutes after both chambers approved the EKSAFE fund.

Sot: “It’s a good testament to how the process can work. The common goal, cooperation, and we have taken a strong first step,” said Senate President Robert Stivers.

The bill uses $200 million dollars from the Budget Reserve Trust Fund. $115 million dollars is going to cities, counties and other public entities.

$45 million will help the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet repair roads and bridges. And $40 million will provide financial assistance to school districts impacted by the flooding.

“It’s not a bi-partisan, its a non partisan bill. But I’m gonna add to that. It’s a Kentucky bill. This is Kentuckians coming together to help Kentuckians,” said Rep. John Blanton, who sponsored the bill.

“The bill that we just passed, was probably part of the most seamless process that I have had the opportunity to be a part of since I’ve been in the legislature,” said Rep. David Osborne, Speaker of the House.

Governor Beshear says some of the money addresses intermediate housing needs.

“What I know this bill does is help us to purchase and move forward with intermediate housing. For us, a lot of that is travel trailers. FEMA’s housing program is just about to turn on and that will amplify what’s there. But it also provides us the infrastructure money right now to make sure as we work towards a that long term housing solution, we can run the lines, the pipes that is necessary,” said Beshear.

Lawmakers say more money will be needed going forward as final assessments come in.

ORGIGINAL STORY:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have passed a measure injecting nearly $213 million into a flood-ravaged region of Appalachia.

The votes came during a special session devoted to assisting portions of eastern Kentucky with the mammoth challenge of recovering from the disaster. The House passed the measure 97-0 Friday.

It sent the assistance package to the Senate, which passed the bill a short time later. The measure now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear, who convened the special session.

Senate President Robert Stivers will join House Speaker David Osborne and Governor Andy Beshear in the Capitol Rotunda for the EKSAFE bill signing Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. You can watch live HERE.

The relief measure is seen as an initial installment of support until lawmakers reconvene in January, when they will assess the region’s ongoing needs.