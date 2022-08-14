Flood debris removal active in Pike, Knott, Lecher Counties Sun. and Mon.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – County-wide debris removal caused by the July flooding event is scheduled today and tomorrow in Pike, Knott and Letcher Counties. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving trucks and give them plenty of room to work on the roads.

Contracted crews will be active on the following state routes: KY 610 in Pike County, and KY 7 and KY 550 in Knott County.

AshBritt was awarded a contract by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for removal of debris from state right of way in the 13-county flood disaster area. Local governments were offered the opportunity to join in the contract for clearing of county right of way as well.

Eleven of the 13 counties covered by President Biden’s disaster declaration have opted to join in the contract: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

Under the cabinet’s contract with AshBritt, residents can place most types of flood debris on right of way in front of their homes for pickup by AshBritt contracted trucks and crews. Debris eligible for pickup includes:

Construction and demolition materials – non-recyclable building construction materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks / tubs, floor tiles, etc.; non-recyclable building contents and personal property, such as carpeting / rugs, furniture and clothing.

– non-recyclable building construction materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks / tubs, floor tiles, etc.; non-recyclable building contents and personal property, such as carpeting / rugs, furniture and clothing. Electronic waste – electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios and small appliances.

electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios and small appliances. Household hazardous waste – paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc. Must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way.

paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc. Must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way. Large home appliances – large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and driers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup.

large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and driers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup. Vegetative materials – debris from trees, limbs, brush, leaves.

These graphics display how to sort and where to place debris.