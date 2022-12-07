Flock cameras pass at city council meeting

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County council approved the motion with a 10-4 vote

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette Urban County council voted to extend the city’s Flock camera program for another year but one more presentation from the Lexington Police Department has to be done before more cameras are installed. The motion passed 10-4 with only one council member absent.

In March 2022, 25 license plate readers, known as Flock cameras, were placed throughout the city. The cameras have been a topic of much debate with many arguing they’re an invasion of privacy, don’t decrease crime and are allegedly placed in marginalized communities.

The Lexington Police Department says the Flock cameras are helping. Lexington police say since March the cameras have helped recover 104 stolen cars, find 13 missing people and provide 41 leads in investigations.

“It’s not about privacy issues at this point. It’s not about effectiveness. It’s not about a lot of what we’ve heard, it’s not about the underlying value,” says Vice Mayor Steve Kay. “What it is about is when do we vet when do we evaluate the tool.”

“We hear and we understand. But I also really strongly believe that this is a good tool and I know that so I’m trying to find a compromise as I always do,” says councilmember Susan Lamb.”