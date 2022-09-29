Flemingsburg Police Department wins Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Flemingsburg Police Department is the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

The ESFA is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of staff serving in the National Guard or Reserve. The FPD earned this award for its continued support of one of its officers in the National Guard.

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who is currently serving in uniform and has served in uniform. You are the reason we are able to do the things we are able to do,” said Flemingsburg Police Chief Brian Bowling. “Thank you to our local leadership for putting policies in place that allow us to be successful. That was the guiding piece to making all this work.”

The FPD was one of 2,770 in the running for the award.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Col. Philip Miller, state chairman of the Kentucky Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, presented the award to the FPD during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update.