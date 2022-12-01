Flemingsburg mayor dies at 74

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flemingsburg Mayor Robert Frederick “Bobby” Money died Monday. He was 74.

Bobby was born in Maysville in April 1948 and was a 40-year resident of Flemingsburg and a life-long resident of Fleming County. According to his obituary, he was an Army veteran and two-time graduate of Morehead State University earning a bachelor of business administration and an associate degree in real estate.

He began his career at Production Credit Association and then worked for 29 years until he retired from Buffalo Trace Area Development District.

In 1981, he was honored as Citizen of the Year by the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce.

“He loved his community big and enjoyed supporting any event that was going on. He loved Bluegrass music, dirt track racing, Fleming County sports, Fleming County Little League and anything else that involved the youth,” his obituary said.

Funeral services are set for Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Flemingsburg Fire Department. Burial will follow, in the Elizaville Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Flemingsburg Fire Department after 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.