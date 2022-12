Flemingsburg Dental celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘Free Dental Day’

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday Flemingsburg Dental celebrated the 40th anniversary of its ‘Free Dental Day’ event.

Its first free dental day ever was held in 1982.

The event Saturday was held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

22 patients participated.

According to Flemingsburg Dental, $16,000 in free dental care was provided.