Fleming, Laurel, Owsley, Rockcastle projects get ag funds

Funded projects focus on agricultural diversification, rural development

FRANKFORT (Nov. 19, 2021) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,410,957 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

State and County Funded Projects

Kentucky State Beekeepers Association (KSBA) was approved for $57,550 in state funds to help with the logistics of the Certified Kentucky Honey Program, the marketing program of the KSBA. For more information on the project contact, Thomas Ballinger at kyhuntting@gmail.com.

On-Farm Water Program

On-Farm Water Management Program (OFWM) provides incentives for Land-Grant and Regional Universities, Non-Profits and Kentucky farm families to financially incentivize better water management practices across the commonwealth. Applicants may apply in one of three areas: Research, Development and Demonstration (RDD), Producer Implemented Project (PIP), or Small Scale Grant (SSG).

Two OFWM SSG grants were approved by the board totaling $15,030:

Sustainable Harvest Farm in Laurel County ($10,000)

Nash Farm in Washington County ($5,030)

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Five CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $1,195,752:

Fleming ($268,979)

Green ($300,000)

Owsley ($155,000)

Robertson ($303,600)

Rockcastle ($168,173)

Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.

One NextGen Program was approved by the board totaling $40,000:

Fleming ($40,000)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

One YAIP was approved by the board totaling $25,000: