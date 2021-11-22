Flat Lick man arrested for theft and burglary

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Flat Lick man has been arrested for theft and burglary.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, November 19, at 1:55 p.m. a Knox County Deputy Sgt was on routine patrol in a high drug area on Old Rail Road Lane when he saw a car parked with another near the railroad bridge.

The Sheriff’s Department says the Sgt. ran the tags and one of them came back stolen out of Laurel County.

The driver, 36-year-old Early Gray of Flat Lick was arrested and found in the car with several stolen items.

Gray is being held in the Knox County Detention Center and charged with receiving stolen property, and burglary. He was also served four warrants for failure to appear and non payment of fines.