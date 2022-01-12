Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Reid

Former U.S. Senator will be buried Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning at midnight tonight until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 13, in honor of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Reid will be interred in his home state of Nevada on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.