Flags to fly at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Dec. 7 is 80th anniversary of the attack

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on this 80th anniversary of the attack.

This is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who died in a surprise attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early-morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in honor of former Senator Bob Dole, Tuesday’s flag lowering will also serve to honor those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.