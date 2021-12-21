Flags to fly at half-staff for Louisville officer killed in line of duty

Officer struck Saturday by car while making traffic stop

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in honor of Louisville Metro Police Department officer Zachary Cottongim, who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

Cottongim was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County. He will be interred in Louisville on Wednesday.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.