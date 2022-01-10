Flags to fly at half-staff for former State Rep. Owens

Owens' funeral is Tuesday, Jan. 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in honor of former State Rep. Darryl T. Owens, who died Jan. 4 at the age of 84.

Owens represented the 43rd District in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2005 to 2018 and was inducted into the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2003. Owens’ funeral is Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.