Flags to be at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Service

Flags will be lowered on state buildings Saturday.

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 16, in honor of the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

A joint resolution of Congress, approved Oct. 1, 1962, designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the main events of Police Week were postponed until October. The annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service takes place on Saturday.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in these tributes. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.