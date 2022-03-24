Flags ordered to half staff to honor former U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and in accordance with orders issued late yesterday by the President of the United States.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status