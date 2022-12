Flags ordered at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff Wednesday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

On this day 81 years ago, more than 2,400 Americans died in an attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base.

Beshear encourages people, businesses and organizations to join in lowering their flags as well.