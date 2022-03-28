Flaggers in place for temporary traffic control on Mountain Parkway

Traffic delays possible in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Traffic delays on the Mountain Parkway are possible over the next two weeks as construction continues in Magoffin County. According to the state, crews working to widen the parkway need to haul material across the roadway between mile points 65 and 66.

The state says flaggers will be in place to control the flow of traffic throughout the day, generally between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers may also experience short, intermittent traffic stoppages. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists to slow down and drive with awareness in all construction zones.

Work on the Mountain Parkway Expansion’s Magoffin West segment covers 4.6 miles of construction. Crews are building new bridges and a new alignment of the parkway to improve safety and support four total travel lanes.

About the Mountain Parkway Expansion

The Mountain Parkway Expansion is a 46-mile transportation improvement project that will create a wider, safer connection between Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the Commonwealth. It is a key transportation project designed to close the only gap in a 400-mile, four-lane, high-speed corridor for commerce and mobility across Kentucky from Pikeville to Paducah. The project will widen 30 miles of the existing parkway to four lanes and extend the parkway by about 16 miles between Salyersville and Prestonsburg.

For additional information, go to www.mtnparkway.com. Project updates may also be found on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mtnparkway) and Twitter (@MtnParkway).