Five vehicle collision at Harrodsburg Rd. and New Circle

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A little after 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Lexington Police received a call of a collision at Harrodsburg Rd and New Circle.

Police say an elderly man was on Harrodsburg Rd. approaching the double diamond when he got confused and went into oncoming traffic. According to police, 4 other vehicles were hit.

Police say the elderly man and a driver of one of the vehicles hit were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.