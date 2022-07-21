Five suspects arrested in large drug busts in Laurel and Fayette counties

Deputies say the estimated street value of the drugs is worth more than $2.5 million

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, five suspects were arrested in a record crystal meth seizure this week in Laurel and Fayette counties. The Sheriff’s Office says three of the suspects were arrested Monday in Laurel County after a reported hostage and standoff situation at the 49er Fuel Center off of I-75.

Deputies say crystal meth, fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin and marijuana were seized. According to The Sheriff’s Office, Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown from Lexington were arrested at the scene.

Deputies say their arrests led investigators to a house on Cambridge Drive in Lexington on Tuesday, where officers found more meth, cocaine, fentanyl pills, heroin and three guns. According to The Sheriff’s Office, Ariadna Lemus-Fuente and Jose Alberto Valles-Espinoza were arrested at that home.

Deputies say the estimated street value of the drugs from the two-day bust is worth more than $2.5 million dollars.