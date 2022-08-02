Five FEMA mobile registration centers now open for Kentucky flood victims

Flood victims encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance at centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are now five FEMA mobile registration centers open in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26.

According to FEMA, flood survivors who live in those counties can go to any of the centers to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

Center locations:

Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

According to FEMA, representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

It is not necessary to go to a mobile center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible, click HERE.