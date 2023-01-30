Fisherman finds body near London Dock

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)

1/30/22, 10:40 a.m.

The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48.

No other information was immediately available.

1/30/23, 8:16 a.m.

A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

Around 11:30 a.m., the rescue squad responded to London Dock in Laurel County after the fisherman called 911 when he found a body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the water.

Multiple police entities responded, including Kentucky State Police.

