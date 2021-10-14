First responders teach Frederick Douglass about public safety

Public service agencies from across central Kentucky taught freshmen about different career paths they can take in the field.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – First responders were out in full force at Frederick Douglass High School to teach students about working in public safety.

Public service agencies from across central Kentucky taught freshmen about different career paths they can take in the field.

For school administrators, the event was a great opportunity to teach about public safety and show students future career possibilities.

“Just making sure the kids see all their opportunities, knowing that these are wonderful people who help them every day and that these are jobs they could go into,” said Dr. Jennifer Muncy, academy coach at Frederick Douglass.

Demonstrations included extractions with the Jaws of Life, fire safety, CPR training and many other safety related activities.