First responders, police officers hold annual Kid’s Safety Day in Nicholasville

The free event provided CPR training, safety information for new parents, and a lot of fun for families

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Kids of all ages got a chance to get up close and personal with fire trucks, first responders and police in Jessamine County Saturday.

The community’s annual Kid’s Safety Day took place at the Lowe’s parking lot in Nicholasville. The free event provided CPR training, safety information for new parents, and a lot of fun for families.

Organizers say the event had to be canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, but this year, it was bigger than before.

“It’s a way for children to come out and meet and greet first responders in a non-threatening environment,” said event founder April Jenkins of the Jessamine County EMS. “Because of a lot of times, when we show up, there’s some kind of chaos going on. And so they get scared of us. So its kind of how we started. Kind of like PR, this is who we are, this is what we do. And it’s kind of grown since then, and each year, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger, and i keep getting more entities coming in, which is awesome!”

Among those participating included the Jessamine County EMS and Sheriffs Department and the Nicholasville Police and Fire Department.

Organizers say the event was a wrap up to National EMS Week.