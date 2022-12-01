First Lady Britainy Beshear talks toy drive efforts for Eastern Kentucky families affected by summer floods

Deadline to send new and unwrapped toys is December 14

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the season of joy and giving back.

And it is with that same spirit that First Lady Britainy Beshear wants those in Eastern Kentucky to feel the love and support from the Bluegrass.

“Even though the flooding didn’t happen, right close to Christmas, families in Eastern Kentucky are hurting. FEMA has approximated that 7500 kids were directly affected by the flooding,” says First Lady Beshear.

Just last week, the first lady announced a toy drive initiative, one that she is familiar with, to help families in the eastern part of the state celebrate Christmas.

“Those caregivers, those parents, they are trying to put one foot in front of the other, trying to figure out permanent housing, trying to figure out, you know, where they’re going to get their food, how to get their kids to school, something, there’s so many things that they have to focus on just to survive right now,” she adds of the struggles Eastern Kentucky families are facing.”

Also adding that she hopes Kentuckians lend a helping hand, by sending a toy for a child that may otherwise not be able to have a Merry Christmas.

“I’m hoping that this toy drive relieves some of that burden of also making sure their kids have a Christmas this year, and also to give magic to those kids who really deserve it. We need toys for all ages, so no toy is too big or small.”

She recalled the last toy drive she organized last year for families affected by the devastating tornadoes in the western part of the state, a memory, she says is hard to describe in one word, but one that she hopes to once again recreate.

“For just you know that that short amount of time, they didn’t have to think about everything that had happened. They got to focus on something that was really positive and exciting, and so seeing the smiles on children’s faces and seeing the relief in their parents faces was a very meaningful experience,” she expressed as she recalled the last toy drive.

If you would like to send a toy or toys, you can visit firstlady.ky.gov/toydrive

Or you can mail a new, unused and unwrapped toy to:

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

75 Theatre Court

Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653

The deadline to mail a toy is December 14.